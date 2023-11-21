The Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes will be holding the vigil at the Warwick Market and handing out out white ribbons from a stall to raise awareness and support and to ask men and boys to sign a pledge to speak out against violence against women

The Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI) will be holding a vigil for the No More Violence Against Women campaign at Warwick Market on Saturday (November 25).

This will mark the beginning of the UN 16 days of action for no more violence against women.

The federation will have a stall at the market where members will be handing out white ribbons to raise awareness and support and asking men and boys to sign a pledge to speak out.

Sue Gill, chair of the Warwickshire federation’s campaigns team] said: “The Women’s Institute is the largest women’s organization in the UK, and in our inspiring history we have consistently championed the education and rights of women.

"We are supportive and progressive and our vision is to offer opportunity to every woman who wants it, giving women a voice to make an even bigger impact and continue being a force for change in our world.”

She added “Remember violence against women doesn’t always show as sexual or physical– coercive control is not uncommon. Please come along and show your support – together we can help put an end to it.”

