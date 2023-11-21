Trees of Light are switched-on in Leamington and Whitnash to support The Myton Hospices

The official launch of the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign took place at events in both towns over the past weekend

Trees of Light will shine in Whitnash and Leamington in support of The Myton Hospices over Christmas.

The official launch of the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign took place at events in both towns over the past weekend.

People can make a donation to the cause and dedicate lights on the trees - outside St Margaret’s church and Leamington Hall - to the name of a loved one.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light.

Speaking at the Leamington launch on Sunday (November 19), Myton fundraiser Chris Wilmot, excplained that the charity has to raise £10.5 million this year to continue to provide its services for free.

He said: “At Myton, Christmas is a time of reflection.

"The Trees of Light give us an opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of those we love and remember those who are no longer with us.

The Rev Ben Cook vicar of St Margaret’s church in Whitnash, Mayor of Whitnash Cllr Simon Button, President of Leamington Spa Rotary Barry Andrews and Elaine Horsley, a fundraiser from the Myton Hospices, launch the Whitnash Tree of Light on Saturday (November 18).

"At the Myton Hospices, we believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life.

"We’re not just about end of life care, we are there to support patients and their loved ones right from the moment they are diagnosed.”

To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5