Trees of Light are switched-on in Leamington and Whitnash to support The Myton Hospices
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trees of Light will shine in Whitnash and Leamington in support of The Myton Hospices over Christmas.
The official launch of the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign took place at events in both towns over the past weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
People can make a donation to the cause and dedicate lights on the trees - outside St Margaret’s church and Leamington Hall - to the name of a loved one.
Speaking at the Leamington launch on Sunday (November 19), Myton fundraiser Chris Wilmot, excplained that the charity has to raise £10.5 million this year to continue to provide its services for free.
He said: “At Myton, Christmas is a time of reflection.
"The Trees of Light give us an opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of those we love and remember those who are no longer with us.
"At the Myton Hospices, we believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We’re not just about end of life care, we are there to support patients and their loved ones right from the moment they are diagnosed.”
To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5
To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight