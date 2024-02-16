Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce headline open air performance at Warwick Castle this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a headline open air performance at Warwick Castle this summer.

The Oasis star will bring his solo project to the historic venue on Sunday July 21 with tickets going on sale for the gig next Friday (February 23).

Fans can look forward to a set including a wide selection of Oasis classics, as well as a cross section of material from the past dozen years of Noel Gallagher’s highly successful career as a solo artist with the High Flying Birds.

The show will include special guests Johnny Marr and The WAEVE - the side project of Blur’s Graham Coxon in collaboration with Rose Elinor Dougall.

This line-up brings together three songwriting giants whose careers began with three of Britain's most influential bands of all time in Oasis, The Smiths and Blur.

The Warwick Castle announcement comes as part of a new partnership between RG Live and Merlin Entertainment, set to present a series of concerts across the summer beginning with this one.

The summer touring plans follow Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ triumphant run of UK arena shows in December.

The tour marked a huge finale to the year after touring across three continents, with a mammoth 26-date tour of North America, and headline UK outdoor gigs including Crystal Palace Bowl, Brighton Beach in celebration of the release of Noel’s fourth solo album Council Skies.