Now Mow May scheme in Warwick district to be altered this year after feedback from residents and councillors

The annual Now Mow May scheme in the Warwick district is set to be altered this year following feedback received from residents and councillors.

Starting in 2023, grass cutting is usually suspended for the month of May in all areas of Warwick district except cemeteries, sports pitches, premier parks and grass paths.

It has proven divisive with a backlash over the suitability of areas, highway safety and delays to cutting once June came around.

Plans were tweaked last year – and while councillors acknowledged during a council meeting earlier this year that there had been improvements, a number said they continued to receive gripes from residents.

This week Warwick District Council announced what changes were set to be made to the scheme this year – this included selecting certain verges and green spaces being selected to trial improving roadside biodiversity and creating a ‘Wildflower Verge Trial’.

The council said locations identified for the scheme are still being finalised and will be published on the council’s website.

As well as this, the council said its contractors idverde will continue to mow a 1m strip at the edge of the chosen verges throughout May to help with road safety concerns.

The Wildflower Verge Trail

The council said the trial will involve reducing the mowing frequency to once per year and removing the grass cuttings, where appropriate, to “prevent nutrient enrichment”.

The council added that it would “monitor these verges throughout the trial to assess the need for wildflower seeding and plan to conduct species surveys to gauge the success of the trial”.

Part of the trail also included council officers aiming to collaborate with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and contact residents in regards to surveys and seeding efforts.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “Each year the council reviews No Mow May in preparation for the following year, considering the feedback received from residents, ward councillors and our contractors.

“We want to continue supporting this initiative, providing a much-needed boost for insects and pollinators. That’s why this year, there will be a greater focus on meadow areas, benefitting them for a greater period.

“I look forward to sharing the finalised details of these selected verges and green spaces in the next month.”

The Opt-out Motion

Prior to the announcement by the council this week, a motion had been put forward by the Warwick District Labour group calling for an opt-out option to be included in this year’s scheme.

The group said the motion was brought forward due to concerns raised by residents from previous years.

A day later the motion was withdrawn by the group after they said after an agreement had been reached with the Green Party members on the council regarding ‘reasonable requests’ made by ward councillors rather than a ward-wide opt-out option.

Councillor Claire Wightman, a Labour councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward in Warwick, who was one of the councillor that put forward the motion, said: “The portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, in response to being asked to, has provided a welcome assurance that, where a verge is currently proposed to remain unmown in May, but where a reasoned request is made by March 31 by a ward Councillor (based on feedback from their ward residents) to exclude it from No Mow May, this request will be accommodated and the area in question will be removed from the list of included areas.

“In areas where the implementation of, and exit strategy for, No Mow May have historically created issues for residents, councillors should have the power to act in their community’s best interest and request an opt-out, if that is what is wanted and there are valid reasons for doing so.

"We are pleased with the outcome that our concentrated efforts have brought about and are satisfied that we have reached a position where we can balance biodiversity goals with accessibility, safety, and pride in public spaces, so that nature and residents can co-exist in a way whereby neither is adversely affecting the other through the delivery of the No Mow May initiative.”

Cllr Wightman added: “We encourage local residents to contact their ward councillors as soon as possible if they wish to explore requests for further exemptions from, or additions to, the current design of the No Mow May 2025 scheme.”

Responding about the motion, Cllr Ian Davison, Leader of Warwick District Council and the Warwick District Green party, said: “No Mow May (NMM) is an important part of the council’s Biodiversity Action Programme, giving a much need boost to pollinators and insects at the beginning of the year.

"Officers, along with the portfolio holder for neighbourhood (Cllr Will Roberts), review and set out plans to councillors for NMM each year, this year focusing on Wildflower verges.

"It’s appreciated that whilst there is a lot of support of NMM, there are some verges and small open spaces where residents feel leaving the grass to grow for NMM isn’t appropriate.

"Cllr Roberts has always been clear that councillors and residents can contact him or officers to highlight these areas and also add areas they would like to see included.

"We’re grateful for the constructive engagement with Labour and the other political parties to shape NMM in the wards they represent.

Cllr Davison added: “We’re aiming to make the district “rich in nature delivering multiple benefits for wildlife and people.

"The schemes change each year so that there are fewer problems and more residents enjoy the wildflowers and butterflies.”