Nurse from Warwick set to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of charity that helped her brother after roof fall

He nearly lost his leg in the accident – but he is now on the road to recovery, thanks to the air ambulance staff

A nurse from Warwick is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a charity that helped her brother following a roof fall.

Dan Ranson, 46, was working his job as a roofer in Darlington, when he fell through a garage roof on October 19, 2022.

Sarah Macmurdie after completing her Jurassic Coast challenge. Photo supplied

Dan took the full force of the fall on his right leg and sustained a double compound break to his tibia and a collapsed lung.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) arrived on scene in five minutes after being activated, and their doctor and paramedic team administered advanced pain relief including ketamine and straightened out Mr Ranson’s leg before airlifting him to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

His sister Sarah Macmurdie, 48, said: “GNAAS are just absolutely amazing, I’d 110 per cent say that if they hadn’t been on scene so quickly I believe the outcome would have been very different.

“My sister and brother-in-law attended the scene and they also couldn’t rate them highly enough.”

Dan Ranson, 46, was working his job as a roofer in Darlington, when he fell through a garage roof on October 19, 2022. Photo supplied

Sarah, who lives in Warwick, travelled to be by her brother’s side and stayed there for three weeks while he recovered in hospital.

She said: “Our family will be eternally grateful that he was able to receive treatment so quickly. We were lucky enough to meet one of the air ambulance doctors, who came to visit my brother on the ward.

"This was such a lovely gesture and very much appreciated.”

Due to the extent of Dan’s injuries, there was a chance he might lose his leg, but after three major operations it was saved and he’s now on the road to recovery.

Sarah Macmurdie during her three peaks challenge. Photo supplied

His sister, who has previously taken part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Jurassic Coast challenge, now plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September to raise money and awareness of GNAAS.

She said: “As a specialist palliative nurse working in the NHS, I am aware of the great work all air ambulances do in the country and I’ve always been quite inspired by them.

“By raising money for GNAAS, I hope to make a difference in people’s lives, as you never know when you might need their services.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-macmurdie5

