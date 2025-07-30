Objections continue to mount against plans for new shared footpath in Warwick

Objections are continuing to mount against plans for a new shared footpath in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application includes creating the shared footpath and cyclepath, which will connect Myton Road and Fusilier’s Way – and a new athletics facility.

The Myton Path is one project that is part of a wider masterplan for the area, with a new stadium for Leamington Football Club also included.

However, the path has caused some controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections are continuing to mount against plans for a new shared footpath in Warwick. Photo by Warwick District Council

In June, it was revealed by councillors at Warwick District Council that the path had been prioritised for funding over the long-awaited stadium – despite not having planning permission for path.

But the plans have also received backlash from many residents living in the area near where the path is planned to go.

So far more than 30 objections have been raised – including one from Warwickshire County Council’s flood risk management team.

However, flood risk was not the only concern, as it has been highlighted that the scheme includes some private land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The masterplan, which includes the Myton Path. Photo by Warwick District Council

Calum Walmsley submitted an objection on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Warwickshire in his capacity as strategic estates manager.

The objection highlighted issues with the site for one of the footpaths in the planning application as part of the land by the Warwick Technology Park is privately owned and permission has not been given for any access.

He said: “One of the proposed footpaths within the development boundary crosses over private land owned by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire without consent.

“As the legal owner of the land under land registry title number WK387550 the Warwickshire PCC has not granted nor intends to grant any rights of access over this land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The inclusion of this footpath access in the proposal is therefore incorrect. Not only does this access point represent a breach of property rights but could also create long term legal and practical issues if the application is approved in it's current form.”

The objection also added that the current proposal brought members of the public too close to the PCC land, which causes security issues and raises concerns about public safety.

Some property boundaries in Myton Gardens would also be encroached on in the current plans.

Many residents in the Myton Gardens area have also submitted objections to the plans raising concerns about privacy, boundary line placements to properties, safety and antisocial behaviour and money being wasted on a path "that is not needed".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detailed objection was also sent in by Chris Davis on behalf of two Myton Gardens residents.

He described the first two meetings as a 'fiasco' - and said further meetings did not offer any details of the plans.

As well as consultation issues, he also drew attention to a lack of a topographical level survey drawing and the lack of privacy due to the high fences.

He also highlighted the height of the street lighting columns and lack of drainage.

To view the plans search W/25/0404 on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal.