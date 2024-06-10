Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Objections are continuing to mount against plans for new homes in Barford – despite the number being decreased by the developer.

The application was submitted by Kendrick Homes last year for 35 homes near Westham Lane.

The application would see homes built on a triangular parcel of land to the western side of the village, which is mainly grassland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area marked for the homes as seen from the A429. Photo by Google Streetview

The developer also describes the site as providing “a logical infill extension to the village, extending the development completed in recent years by Taylor Wimpey to the east”.

The plans gathered many objections last year – and despite being decreased from 35 to 33 homes – the plans have continued to gain more objections.

On Warwick District Council’s planning portal there are now more than 80 objection comments – including from Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council.

There is also one supporting comment for the plans.

The Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council’s objection reasons included: concerns about traffic and access, a lack of need of the homes in the village, concerns about ownership issues of Westham Lane, being too close to the bypass and that the site was “deliberately excluded in the Barford Neighbourhood Development Plan but was included unilaterally by WDC officers, without consultation, in the final stages of developing the WDC Local Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other objections cited reasons such as: concerns about traffic and parking, concerns about pollution, a lack of need for more housing in Barford, concerns about the temporary access point on the A429 and that decreasing the plans by two was a “meagre reduction”.