Official opening date revealed for Newbold Comyn cycle trails and hub

Part of the cycle trails while they were under construction at Newbold Comyn. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

An official opening date has been released for the new Newbold Comyn cycle trails and hub.

Mercia Cycles, in partnership with Warwick District Council, announced that the site will be opening on September 20.

To mark the opening, there will be a free community event which will run from 11am to 5pm and residents of all ages and abilities are being invited to attend.

Activities on the day will include:

Free cycle hire

Free bike health checks

Coaching sessions for families and new riders hosted by Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC)

Jump demonstrations from riders

A community time trial event hosted by Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC) – where residents can test their speed.

Stalls from local cycling clubs, charities, and organisations

Free Trek Bike giveaway entry on sign up to the Eventbrite page

Mercia Cycles said the trails, which have been partly funded by British Cycling, “mark a major step in expanding the local cycling opportunities and building stronger links with wider routes such as the Lias Line”.

Tom, from Mercia Cycles, said: “This event is about more than just opening the trails and hub – it’s about celebrating active travel, inclusivity, and community.

"We want to see people of all ages on bikes, enjoying the outdoors, and discovering everything Newbold Comyn has to offer.”

The new hub provides a base for cycling in the area, offering bike hire, maintenance, and events which aim to promote cycling and sustainable travel in the area.

For more information and updates, go to: www.merciacycles.com or go to the Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mercia-cycles-newbold-comyn-launch-event-tickets-1585504599939