Official opening date revealed for Newbold Comyn cycle trails and hub
Mercia Cycles, in partnership with Warwick District Council, announced that the site will be opening on September 20.
To mark the opening, there will be a free community event which will run from 11am to 5pm and residents of all ages and abilities are being invited to attend.
Activities on the day will include:
- Free cycle hire
- Free bike health checks
- Coaching sessions for families and new riders hosted by Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC)
- Jump demonstrations from riders
- A community time trial event hosted by Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC) – where residents can test their speed.
- Stalls from local cycling clubs, charities, and organisations
- Free Trek Bike giveaway entry on sign up to the Eventbrite page
Mercia Cycles said the trails, which have been partly funded by British Cycling, “mark a major step in expanding the local cycling opportunities and building stronger links with wider routes such as the Lias Line”.
Tom, from Mercia Cycles, said: “This event is about more than just opening the trails and hub – it’s about celebrating active travel, inclusivity, and community.
"We want to see people of all ages on bikes, enjoying the outdoors, and discovering everything Newbold Comyn has to offer.”
The new hub provides a base for cycling in the area, offering bike hire, maintenance, and events which aim to promote cycling and sustainable travel in the area.
For more information and updates, go to: www.merciacycles.com or go to the Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mercia-cycles-newbold-comyn-launch-event-tickets-1585504599939