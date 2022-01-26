Older adults in Warwick are invited to attend computer help sessions

Computer café volunteers Jean and John Morgan offer computer advice at The Gap community centre on Monday mornings. Photo supplied

Warwick residents aged over 55 are being offered the chance to get computer help at The Gap’s drop-in Computer Café sessions.

The drop-in sessions, catering to individual needs, are restarting at 39 Oakwood Grove on Monday mornings from 10.30am to 11.30am from February 7.

Running at The Gap community centre for eight weeks, older residents can bring along tablets, phones, and any questions, and learn how to improve email and online shopping skills, how to download apps, use Zoom and Facebook.

Led by retired volunteers John and Jean Morgan, and assisted by John Radford, the relaxed one-on-one teaching sessions help older adults, such as grandparents, who have been given tablets and laptops by family for Christmas but do not know how to use them.

They aim to help older people maximise the use of technology to improve their lives and independent living.

The sessions are free, including tea and coffee, with an optional £2 donation.

Jean and John said: “Many older people can be daunted by using computers and connecting to the internet.

"They worry about pressing the wrong buttons, scams, and their information being stolen.

"As older adults ourselves, we understand that and can guide people through a range of questions and help them to launch safely into a whole new world of technology”.

Participant, Janina Stanway said: “I really enjoy the classes. Jean and John are so helpful and patient.

"I find coming to the group very useful. I will definitely come to the next set of classes as I would like help to use the NHS App.”

The Computer Café is part of The Gap’s programme of weekly activities for over 55’s, funded by a £10,000 grant from the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust and a £9,876 grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund.