Open auditions for this year’s Leamington panto will take place in September

Open auditions for this year’s Leamington Christmas pantomime will take place at the Royal Spa Centre on Sunday September 17.

Imagine Theatre is looking for talented performers to be part of the junior ensemble for Jack and the Beanstalk, which will run from December 9 to January 7.

The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between 9 and 16 and in school years 4 to 11.

Photo from last year's pantomime Cinderella at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Steve Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre and the pantomime’s producer said: “We are one of the only UK wide pantomime companies to continue to host open auditions for our junior ensemble each year for pantomime.

"This is very important to us as we believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

"Open auditions allow absolutely any child of the right age to come along and try out for the show.

"Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities, and we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity out widely to local youngsters.

"“On the day the children will be taught a routine that they perform as a group back to the audition panel.

"As well as their dancing we do look for that little something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.”