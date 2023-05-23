Open day at Leamington organic food scheme to which 170 households subscribe

Visitors to Canalside Community Food in Radford Semele on Sunday June 11 will have the opportunity to look around the vegetable-growing fields and polytunnels. The scheme grows all the produce provided in weekly boxes, which come in three sizes – large, medium and small. Around 170 households in and around Leamington subscribe to the scheme.

A Leamington organic food scheme is inviting the public to visit its site as part of the annual and national Open Farm Sunday event next month.

Visitors to Canalside Community Food in Radford Semele on Sunday June 11 will have the opportunity to look around the vegetable-growing fields and polytunnels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canalside grows all the produce provided in weekly boxes, which come in three sizes – large, medium and small.

An Open Farm Sunday at Canalside Community Food in 2016.

Around 170 households in and around Leamington subscribe to the scheme.

Subscribes receive a share of the seasonal vegetable harvest throughout the year with fruit alongside it when in season.

Canalside’s administrator Ali Jeffery said: “People often tell us they drive past our gate every day and have always wondered what we do, so we think that opening the gates and showing people round is a great way for people to find out about how Canalside works and how they can get involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also want to tell people about the model of farming that we use – Community Supported Agriculture.

An Open Farm Sunday at Canalside Community Food in 2014. Picture supplied.

"A tour of our farm will give people an insight into how it operates and what's special about it.”

Tours will take place at 12 noon and 2pm.

Visitors are also invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the family-friendly social area at the site – or in the pole-barn if the weather is wet, or very hot.

Younger visitors will enjoy playing in the natural, willow-woven tunnels and on the chunky wooden play equipment in the play area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more about Canalside Community Food and its shares of the vegetable and fruit harvests, as well as the open day, visit www.canalsidecommunityfood.org.uk, telephone 07758 340491 or email [email protected].