Open day to be held to showcase Lillington’s new health hub

The Lillington Health Hub. Photo supplied

An open day is set to be held later this year to showcase the new health hub in Lillington.

Although the new centre has been up and running since August 2024, the partners behind the project are hosting the event on May 10, to give members of the community the opportunity to meet the teams and find out more about the services and activities available.

The centre is the outcome of a collaboration between Warwick District Council, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, SWFT Clinical Services, and Valley Road Medical Practice, integrating primary care services with a range of community health teams.

The two-storey building cost £6.3million, which included £2.8million from Warwick District Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £228,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Taking place between 11am and 3pm, the 'Lillington Health Hub Community Open Day' will include a bike zone, a range of art and nature activities for all ages and free refreshments.

There will also be a series of short talks from local mental health services.

Councillor Alan Boad, Warwick District Council (Leamington Lillington ward) said: “I’m proud to see this wonderful new health hub up and running for the people of Lillington, the successful outcome of years of planning and a substantial investment by the partners involved.

"It’s important now that local people can reap the benefits of the wide variety of health and support that is on offer here. I therefore strongly encourage those living close-by to come along on May 10 to find out more.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities at Warwick District Council added: “This is so much more than a medical centre and we can’t wait to showcase what’s on offer here from talking therapies, seated exercises, drop-in clinics, arts and crafts, wellbeing walks and gardening groups.”

Adam Carson, Managing Director at SWFT said: “The Lillington Health Hub is such a great asset for the local community, and I am delighted that so many people get to benefit from the facilities.

"Integrating health teams with primary care and community and voluntary services is so beneficial. I would urge as many people as possible to attend the open event and see for yourself what a forward-thinking development it is.”

Cheryl Herbert, practice manager at Valley Road Medical Practice said: “We are very pleased to be part of the Lillington Health Hub and all its modern facilities, thus allowing us to continue to care for our local community as we have done since 1953.

"We hope lots of local people come along on 10 May to see our fantastic new home.”