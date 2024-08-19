Health and well-being co-ordinator Becky Canton at the Lillington Health Hub. Photo supplied

A new £6.3million healthcare facility has opened in Lillington..

The Lillington Health Hub will be home to a range of health and well-being services, including the district nursing and community paediatric teams.

There will also be paediatric clinics, speech and language services, and community dental services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development cost £6.3million, which included £2.8million from Warwick District Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £228k from their Shared Prosperity Fund.

Partners from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and their owned subsidiary company, SWFT Clinical Services, Warwick District Council and GPs from Valley Road Medical Practice (previously known as Cubbington Road Surgery) have all been involved in the project.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for communities and leisure at Warwick District Council, said: “This is a fantastic new facility for the residents of Lillington, combining a wide variety of essential health services that are easily accessible in one place.”

"Warwick District Council has invested in and supported the partnership by working with several local organisations, and this will bring benefits to the health of the local community for many years to come.”

Adam Carson, managing director at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a really exciting development.

"We know that bringing services together helps to make them more accessible and supports better outcomes for people, and this new facility is a great example of what can be achieved when partners work collaboratively.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported this project; it is fantastic to see such an investment in this community.”

Lillington Community Action Forum, supported by Warwick District Council, which represents the views of residents, community groups, and key service providers said: “We are delighted to see the completion of the new health hub, which is a welcome asset to the area in improving community health and wellbeing outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the building phase, the forum provided feedback on aspects of design, the use of community space and the naming of the building to help connect the new health hub with the local community.”

"The forum looks forward to working with the newly appointed Community Health Co-ordinator to further support the hub and delivery of community health services.”

Drs Bonsall, Kamali and Dobson, Valley Road Medical Practice: “We are excited to be moving into such a modern facility, which will allow us to continue to care for our local community as we have done since 1953.“

As part of the hub, there is a dedicated health and well-being co-ordinator, Becky Canton.

She said: “I will be linking with residents and the thriving community organisations that already exist in Lillington to provide more health and wellbeing activities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will work together to provide information about a range of services and over time we hope to develop volunteering opportunities that utilise volunteers and patients' skills and talents to benefit their physical and mental health.

"We are currently seeking clear communicators who are comfortable speaking on the phone to become SWFT Contact Centre volunteers.

"To find out more about volunteering or upcoming activities please email: Health&[email protected]”