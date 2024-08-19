Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brave and compassionate Leamington youngster is taking on an 8k charity challenge in memory of his friend.

Inspired by conversations with his mum after the loss of his friend Neive Warwick, who died of cancer aged just six in October 2023, George will walk around Draycote Water in support of the children’s cancer charity Alice's Arc.

Moved by Neive’s story and determined to make a difference, George wants to raise awareness and funds for the fight against rhabdomyosarcoma – one of the leading causes of death in children under the age of 14.

George and Neive. Picture supplied.

George’s mum Laura Creane said: “We are incredibly proud of George’s desire to help others and his commitment to such an important cause.

“He believes that if we all come together and do something special, we can make a real impact for children and families affected by this devastating illness.”

To support George’s fundraising effort visit the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/laura-creane-1723636467302#sharePage