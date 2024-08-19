Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning new mural has been completed in a Leamington street.

The ten-metre high painting by Brink Contemporary Arts is a two-dimensional extension of the arboretum in Wych Elm Drive, which was originally created by Dr Hitchman, as part of the former hospital grounds.

The property that the mural adorns is also part of Hitchman's legacy, as the building was erected as a school house.

Unfortunately work on the mural was halted after one of the artists was injured during the creative process, having been stung in the eye by a bee from an adjacent nest.

The new ten-foot high mural in Leamington by Brink Contemporary Arts.

The work was conceived and designed by Leamington Mural Festival curator Tim Robottom (aka Lord Numb) and painted predominantly by Gordon Landsbourgh (aka Mig29).

The creation of the mural was made possible by the support of The Leamington Society, Plantool and Dulux Leamington.

Brink Contemporary Arts is an organisation specialising in murals, street art and graffiti.