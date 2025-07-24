Opening date announced for Leamington's refurbished paddling pool

An opening date has been announced for the newly refurbished paddling pool in Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo by Warwick District Council

An opening date has been announced for the refurbished paddling pool in a park in Leamington.

Warwick District Council have announced that the pool in Victoria Park will reopen on Saturday (July 26).

The pool has benefitted from a much-needed upgrade, including non-slip surfaces, improved pool surrounds, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside for parents.

The refurbishment has been beset by some delays with materials and parts, but the council said it is pleased to confirm that the pool will be open at the start of the summer holidays for families to enjoy and will remain open until September.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We really appreciate people’s patience as we’ve worked to get the pool ready and open for the summer holidays.

"It’s fantastic to be able to provide this fun, free, family friendly facility in the centre of Leamington, and look forward to welcoming you all this coming Saturday.”

However, the refurbishment project at the paddling pool in St Nicholas Park in Warwick is still on going and no opening time frame has been given.

The council said that “due to the more complex nature of the construction of the St Nicholas Park paddling pool and ongoing challenges with onsite water levels, this facility will take a little longer to complete.”

It added: “The council’s teams are working hard to resolve these issues, and further updates will be shared over the coming weeks.”