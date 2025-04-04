Opening date announced for new B&Q in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An opening date for the new B&Q store in Leamington has now been announced.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&Q has taken over the former Homebase branch in Myton Road.

Prior to this, Homebase entered administration in November 2024 and the Myton Road site was one of the sites acquired during a multi-million pound deal by the company.

B&Q staff members, who were formerly employed by Homebase and have transferred to B&Q, marking the upcoming opening, by helping Leamington-based charity LWS Night Shelter, to help transform its garden area and replace the broken fencing. Photo by Doug Peters/PinPep

The new store is now set to open Wednesday April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington’s new B&Q site will employ 43 colleagues – with 26 of these transferring from Homebase.

Staff members marked the upcoming opening, by helping Leamington-based charity the LWS Night Shelter.

They worked together to help transform its garden area and replace the broken fencing and the day was part of B&Q’s wider Community Days programme, where volunteers from B&Q stores support their community.

As well as their time and expertise, the B&Q team supplied new fence panels, paint, bedding plants and decorative elements to refresh and update the outdoor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LWS Night Shelter provides a hot meal, a safe place to sleep and company for the homeless and vulnerably-housed members of the community.

Christine Cullinan, unit manager at the new B&Q store, said: “We can’t wait to open our B&Q doors in Royal Leamington Spa (RLS) and welcome our new customers.

"Creating a sense of community is at the heart of what we do so we were delighted to start our new store journey by partnering with our fellow RLS locals, LWS Night Shelter to help update its fencing and garden area and update the vital area for those who use it.”

Susan Rutherford, Director of LWS added: “The back yard of our building was looking very sad and neglected, so we were delighted for B&Q to come and spruce things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It now looks absolutely fantastic – so much more bright and welcoming.

"Our guests loved the new improvements, and have been taking an interest in helping to maintain the area which is just great.

"We would like to thank all the team at B&Q for their hard work in transforming our yard into an area we will all enjoy, especially now that the sun is out.”

B&Q Leamington will open on April 16 from 9am to 8pm and from then on will be open 7am to 8pm from Monday to Sunday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.