Operator behind Warwick district leisure centres launches scheme for unsung community heroes

Unsung heroes making a difference across the Warwick district are being invited to take part in a new scheme offering free support from leisure facilities. Photo provided by Everyone Active

Unsung heroes making a difference across the Warwick district are being invited to take part in a new scheme offering free support for leisure facilities.

In partnership with Warwick District Council, Everyone Active - which runs Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth, St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick and Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington, as well as Edmondscote Athletics Track in Leamington - wants to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

The award-winning operator launched its Community Champions scheme on May 1, with “the aim of building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond”.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and well-being, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are being encouraged to apply.

It can be a charitable initiative or a small project.

Successful applicants will be able to use facilities within their leisure centres, to help them carry out these projects.

Those selected for the Community Champions scheme are also in with a chance of being shortlisted for the Champions Awards in autumn.

Everyone Active is also due to launch its new Colleague Champions scheme to recognise Everyone Active employees.

Applications for both Community Champions and Colleague Champions close on June 12 and can be submitted at: www.ea-champions.com

Alex Fuoco-Lang, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“We encourage local people, community projects and charitable initiatives to get their applications in so we can support the fantastic work that you do.”