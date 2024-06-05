Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organic food scheme Canalside Community Food is inviting the public to visit its vegetable and fruit growing scheme as part of Open Farm Sunday on Sunday June 11.

Visitors will have the opportunity to look round the vegetable-growing fields and polytunnels.

Located outside Radford Semele, Canalside grows all the produce provided in weekly produce boxes, which come in three sizes – large, medium and small.

Around 170 households in the Leamington area subscribe to the scheme.

An open day at Canalside Community Food in 2016. Picture supplied.

Those who subscribe receive a share of the seasonal vegetable harvest throughout the year, with fruit alongside when in season.

Administrator for the scheme, Ali Jeffery, said: “People often tell us they drive past our gate every day and have always wondered what we do, so we think that opening the gates and showing people round is a great way for people to find out about how Canalside works and how they can get involved. We also want to tell people about the model of farming that we use – Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).

"A tour of our farm will give people an insight into how it operates and what's special about it.”

Tours will take place at 12 noon and 2pm.

Visitors are also invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the family-friendly social area at the site (or in the pole-barn if the weather is wet, or very hot).

Younger visitors will enjoy playing in the natural, willow-woven tunnels and on the chunky wooden play equipment in the play area.