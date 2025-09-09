Organisers hail the success of The Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2025

BID Leamington, the organisers of The Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2025, have said they feel that the success of this year’s event is extra special because it comes at a time when businesses in and around the town need an added boost.

Thousands of people again descended on The Pump Room Gardens for the event last weekend (September 6 and 7), which is one of the most popular of its type in the region.

Over both days, around 120 exhibitors showcased with a smile, an irresistible mix of flavours, serving up everything from burgers, jerk chicken and pizzas to gyros, burritos, loaded hotdogs and curries.

There was also every kind of drink imaginable from local beers, spirits, wines, cocktails, matcha smoothies, shakes, speciality coffees, soft drinks and more.

A collage of photos from The Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2025. Credit: BID Leamington

For those with a sweet tooth the choice was just as tempting – cakes, ice cream, brownies, doughnuts, cookies, churros and cannoli filled the stalls, alongside artisan produce such as chutneys, jams, cheeses, pies and freshly baked bread.

The family-friendly, event which this year was sponsored by Davidsons Law, also delivered a packed programme of live entertainment, demonstrations and hands-on fun.

Crowds at the Live Cookery Theatre enjoyed learning butchery skills with Russell Allen of Aubrey Allen, spice blending with Michael Price of Prices Spices, creative cooking tips from the fabulous Bia

Rodrigues from BIA’s Kitchen Show, along with the culinary secrets of Michael Webber of Good Food Cartel, and authentic flavours from Rosa’s Thai.

The bandstand was buzzing and provided the festival soundtrack, featuring a wide mix of live music from the ever-popular Room 17, Abi Rowberry and Sam Lawrence, to the uplifting harmonies of the Big Sing Choir and the distinctive sounds of Sweet Mischief and Man Made Moon.

Children were also kept busy with fun, hands-on sessions at the Kid’s Cookery School, led by Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking where budding young chefs could roll up their sleeves and get creative in the kitchen.

Adding to the fun Everyone Active brought along interactive activities, including a thrilling axe-throwing challenge and penalty shoot-out competitions, which proved to be a big hit with families throughout the weekend.

Festival organiser Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, hailed the weekend as one of the best yet.

She said: “Leamington Food and Drink Festival is wonderful event to organise, and delivers a fabulous weekend of food, drink and entertainment for all ages.

"We’re hugely grateful to the local community for their support and wish to thank our traders, staff and wonderful volunteers who made our 18th annual festival such a success.”

Stephanie Kerr, BID Leamington’s chief executive, agreed wholeheartedly and said: “It was great to see so many people out, with many commenting that they loved the friendly atmosphere.

"This is really important to us as it’s a community festival with many friends and family members involved in helping the traders and behind the scenes.

“We really want people to come and love it”.

The Leamington Food Festival will be back in 2026 and in the meantime, visitors can continue to enjoy many of the traders in the town centre.

Check the royal-leamington-spa.co.uk website for a full listing and download the free Love Leam App for offers, deals and trails.