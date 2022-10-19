The organisers of the Warwick bonfire and fireworks have thanked local businesses for the support given for the event taking place next month.

The event is due to take place on November 5 and the Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary Club said that sponsors have helped keep tickets at last year’s prices, despite rising costs.

Tickets are on sale for Warwick's bonfire and fireworks show. Photo by Gary Delday

Local Solicitors Feldon Dunsmore, Geberit, Bovis Homes, Warwick Kia, Godfrey Payton, Delta Marriott Hotel, have all provided their support, with Unipart Logistics supplying the pallets for the bonfire.

Sambassadors of Groove will be providing entertainment to the crowds, and Warwick Racecourse brings in a host of local suppliers to provide a range of hot foods.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire is providing additional stewards to help with parking and security, and Warwick Ambulance volunteers will be providing first aid.

Members of the Warwick Lions and Rotary Clubs manage the event on the night which is one of their major annual fundraisers for local charities.

Last year 6,000 people attended and tickets sold out in advance.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £2 for children aged between three and 15, infants under three years old can enter for free – the same as 2021.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or https://warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/