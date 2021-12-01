Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary school in Cubbington celebrates the 60th anniversary of its opening

Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary school in Cubbington celebrated the 60th anniversary of its opening at a special Mass at the Church Of Our Lady nearby recently.

This auspicious occasion, lead by Father John Cross, was well attended by current and former pupils, parents, governors and members of the parish.

The youngsters read scriptures and sang and the guests were treated to an afternoon tea following the service.

The mass held at the Church of Our Lady to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the opening of Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.

Debbie Enstone, the school's headteacher, said: "The children really enjoyed playing the part of waiters and waitresses, accompanying people to their seats and of course enjoying a few of the beautiful scones themselves.

"It was such a special day and a reminder of how important the school and church are within the local community.

"So many people have contributed to the school over the past six decades – past headteachers, current and previous governors, staff old and new, parents and numerous PTA’s, and of course all the priests and lay people who have served the parish and given loyal and dedicated service.

“We felt proud to represent our school for it’s 60th anniversary.

Father Joh Cross and headteacher Debbie Enstone with a pupil at The mass held at the Church of Our Lady to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the opening of Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.

"Past priests and staff joined us to celebrate this wonderful event and we are happy to be a part of our school’s family.

"Even though people may have left the school, it was nice to see that they still cared and felt part of Our Lady and St Teresa’s parish family. It also showed us that when we leave to go onto secondary school, we can always feel part of this community for the rest of our lives."

The school - which was rated as being 'good' in the last report made on it by Oftsted inspectors - sits at the top of Windmill Hill in Cubbington and has beautiful views across the countryside towards Offchurch.

Mrs Enstone sent in some photos of its grounds when they were covered in snow on Monday morning.

The grounds of Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington covered in snow on Monday morning.

She said: "We now look forward to the coming decades – watching the school grow and go from strength to strength, guided by the love shown by Our Lady and St. Teresa and continuing to be a shining beacon of light in our local community."

The grounds of Our Lady and St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington covered in snow on Monday morning.