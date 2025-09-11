Our Lady and St Teresa’s School in Cubbington gets two 'good' inspection gradings

Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cubbington near Leamington is beginning the new academic year on a high after receiving “Good” ratings in both its Ofsted and Catholic Schools inspections recently. Picture supplied.

The Ofsted report from the inspection, which took place in June, says “pupils take pride in their school, “they are happy and cheerful members of the school community”, “the school has high expectations for all pupils to achieve well” and “children get off to a secure start to their education in Reception”.

This adds to a positive report from an inspection carried out by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate, which was published in December and says “the highest level of pastoral care is offered to all pupils and staff and “pupils recognise that they are happy, confident, and valued school members.”

Headteacher Matt Pettle, who once attended the school as a pupil himself, expressed his pride in the achievements of pupils, staff and the wider community.

He said: “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication and shared commitment of everyone at Our Lady and St Teresa’s.

“We’re excited to build on this external validation and see the school go from strength to strength as we embark on the next stage of our journey.”

The Ofsted inspectors have listed two areas in which the school can improve.

The inspection report says: “Occasionally teachers do not have high enough expectations of their pupils.

"This means some pupils are not producing their best work or learning key knowledge effectively.

"The school should ensure teachers have consistently high expectations of all pupils.

“Pupils’ attitudes to learning are not good enough in a few lessons.

"This disrupts the learning for some pupils.

"The school should ensure attitudes to learning are good in all year groups.”

Families interested in joining the school are warmly invited to visit during the autumn term.

Open mornings for those seeking Reception class places for September 2026 will take place every Thursday between 9am and 10am throughout September, October and November.

The school also has some places available for in-year applications so would welcome people for tours who may be considering a change of school.

The school can be contacted on [email protected] or 01926 424420.

To read the full Ofsted report visit https://tinyurl.com/2zca29su