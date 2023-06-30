Outgoing Warwick Rotary president reflects on 'extraordinary year' as he hands over chains of office

The outgoing president of Warwick Rotary Club has reflected on his 'extraordinary year' in the role before handing over the chains of office.

On Wednesday (June 28) Keith Talbot handed over the presidency of the club to Alan Bailey for the next 12 months.

President Alan Bailey (right) receives the good wishes of Keith Talbot. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keith said that it had been an extraordinary year, ending with the accession of King Charles III; and said he had met so many people in Warwick, and from overseas.

He added: “Memorable was seeing how our aid had made a difference, to local school children, thanks from Bo school in Sierra Leone, and meeting the nuns from Ukraine saying we had saved lives.”

Alan Bailey has been a member of Rotary for 47 years and this is his second term as President at Warwick; before joining Warwick in 1987 he had been a member at Shepton Mallett where he was also president.

This time he wants the club to have some fun and try some changes.

Outgoing president Keith Talbot presenting cheque to Rachael Stevens of Safeline. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new president thanked Keith for his busy year during which the club has raised nearly £40,000.

Donations of £1,000 had been made to each of his charities Safeline and the Salvation Army and Rachael Stevens collected Safeline’s cheque.

During the year club responded to the invasion of Ukraine supporting the Polish Centre in Leamington with generators, a battery pack and 200 easter eggs for an orphanage, and funds for medical support.

Later in the year Shelterbox’s were sent to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At home the club supports the foodbank and community centres, provides dictionaries in schools, and funds local charities.

Alan has chosen the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and VASA a local charity with volunteers providing transport to hospital, as his charities for the year.

He will be kicking off his term with hosting the Thai Festival on July 8 and 9, which he’s organised for the last 18 years.