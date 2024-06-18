‘Outstanding’ Leamington nursery is sold by owner who is retiring after more than 20 years
The Lighthouse Day Nursery in Warwick New Road has been sold by Judy Hall to childcare provider Bright Stars following a confidential sales process with Jassi Sunner, an associate director at specialist business property advisors Christie & Co.
Speaking about the sale of The Lighthouse, Judy said: “It was a very difficult decision to sell my nursery because I have loved both creating it and then watching it grow into the flourishing setting it has become today.
"It has been an amazing privilege to watch so many incredible children develop over the last 21 years and to get to know and work with the staff and parents who made it all possible.
"There have been many happy times and funny moments. It was not easy to decide to step down.
"However, the time was right to make the transition, and I was very pleased to be able to sell the nursery to the Bright Stars nursery group because they are committed to maintaining the individuality of the setting and looking after the staff – both of which were my main considerations.
"I wish the wonderful Lighthouse team and Bright Stars all the very best for the future – I am sure they will continue to go from strength to strength.”
The business will become Bright Stars’ second setting in Leamington and 112th across the UK.
Kirsty Ibbott, mergers and acquisitions director at Bright Stars, said, “We are delighted to welcome The Lighthouse Day Care Nursery into the Bright Stars Nursery Group.
"Their commitment to nurturing and educating young minds perfectly aligns with our values.
"This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the Midlands area but also allows us to offer unparalleled early childhood education opportunities to even more families.
"The Lighthouse Day Care Nursery will continue to operate under its current name and management, ensuring a seamless transition for children, parents, and staff.”
