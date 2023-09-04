Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will remain open for another week due to sunny weather
Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will be remaining open another week due to the nice weather.
Earlier today (Monday September 4), Warwick District Council announced that the two pools will be open longer than usual.
A spokesperson said: “Great news! The paddling pools at St Nicholas Park and Victoria Park will be open for another week!
The pools are usually open until the end of the summer school holidays, but with the weather forecast this week we've extended their opening until Sunday September 10.
“We'll be refilling and cleaning the pools today, so both will be available from later this afternoon."
According to the council’s website, the paddling pool in Leamington’s Victoria Park is open from about 9am and closes around 8pm. The pool in Warwick’s St Nicholas Park does not have any times listed on the website.