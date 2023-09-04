Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will remain open for another week due to sunny weather

The pools usually close at the end of the summer school holidays.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington are to remain open another week due to the warm weather. Photo by Warwick District CouncilPaddling pools in Warwick and Leamington are to remain open another week due to the warm weather. Photo by Warwick District Council
Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington are to remain open another week due to the warm weather. Photo by Warwick District Council

Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will be remaining open another week due to the nice weather.

Read More
School in Warwick issues update after being identified as having potentially dan...

Earlier today (Monday September 4), Warwick District Council announced that the two pools will be open longer than usual.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “Great news! The paddling pools at St Nicholas Park and Victoria Park will be open for another week!

The pools are usually open until the end of the summer school holidays, but with the weather forecast this week we've extended their opening until Sunday September 10.

“We'll be refilling and cleaning the pools today, so both will be available from later this afternoon."

According to the council’s website, the paddling pool in Leamington’s Victoria Park is open from about 9am and closes around 8pm. The pool in Warwick’s St Nicholas Park does not have any times listed on the website.

Related topics:LeamingtonVictoria ParkWarwick District Council