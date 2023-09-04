Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will remain open for another week due to sunny weather

The pools usually close at the end of the summer school holidays.

Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington are to remain open another week due to the warm weather. Photo by Warwick District Council

Paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington will be remaining open another week due to the nice weather.

Earlier today (Monday September 4), Warwick District Council announced that the two pools will be open longer than usual.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “Great news! The paddling pools at St Nicholas Park and Victoria Park will be open for another week!

The pools are usually open until the end of the summer school holidays, but with the weather forecast this week we've extended their opening until Sunday September 10.

“We'll be refilling and cleaning the pools today, so both will be available from later this afternoon."