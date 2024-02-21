Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pancakes went flying in Warwick this week when the traditional races returned to the town centre.

On Tuesday (February 20) saw Warwick market place was full with children and adults who were competing in the annual pancake races, which were organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

On Tuesday February 20, school children and adults took part in the annual Pancake Day races in Warwick. Photos supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

They were cheered on by more than 100 children and a crowd of parents and passers-by.

Organisers said they were “delighted to have mild bright weather to keep the tradition alive – a week later than usual due to half-term”.

Staff from The Globe Hotel circulated with trays of small pancakes as local business signed in.

First off were a team of town councillors racing against members of the Safeline charity, then Warwick Castle challenged Warwick Racecourse with a group of young mums from the “Monday club” joining in.

Members of staff from The Globe hotel with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques. The staff were serving pancakes at the event. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

The Warwick Racecourse team were the overall winners and were presented bottles of Bucks Fizz by Rotary Vice President Dick Dixon and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques.

Children from seven local primary schools attended the event and after the adult’s races, Rotarian Jon Wassall set off the first of 25 teams in the children’s races.

Pupils taking part raced up and down the square flipping pancakes as they went.

Pupils from Year 2 at Newburgh Primary won two of the heats and then went on to be named the winners of their category.

One of the winning teams from the day. Photo shows the Year 2 winners from Newburgh Primary. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

In the Year 6 races, Coten End Primary youngsters won the trophy this year.

Warwick Rotary Club vice president Dick Dixon and Warwick Mayor Councillor Oliver Jacques presented prizes to the winning teams.

Winners all received ‘goody bags’ donated by Tesco including Pancake ingredients to take home and make their own.

Warwick Rotary Club vice president Dick Dixon said: “We were delighted that the day turned out so well, it was really buzzing with so much energy from all the children.