Paralympian Nigel Murray makes generous donation to Leamington Shopmobility

By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 14:43 BST
Trustees, staff and customer from Leamington Shopmobility gratefully received a lightweight sports wheelchair donated by Nigel Murray MBE.

Nigel is a five-time Paralympian and winning four Paralympic medals.

His sport is Boccia, similar to French Boules or pétanque, which Nigel has played since 1999.

He says his Paralympic days are over but he still coaches younger players.

Ann Morrison, Trustee, Paul Giles customer, Nigel Murray Paralympion, Richard Collins Leamington Shopmobility Unit Manager, Cllr Dave Brunson Chair of Trustees and Amelia Giles Trustee. Picture supplied.Ann Morrison, Trustee, Paul Giles customer, Nigel Murray Paralympion, Richard Collins Leamington Shopmobility Unit Manager, Cllr Dave Brunson Chair of Trustees and Amelia Giles Trustee. Picture supplied.
Cllr Dave Brunson said: “We’re very grateful for this donation.”

Leamington Spa Shopmobility aims to help people with mobility difficulties who live in or are visiting the area.

https://www.leamingtonshopmobility.org.uk/

