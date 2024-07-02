Paralympian Nigel Murray makes generous donation to Leamington Shopmobility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trustees, staff and customer from Leamington Shopmobility gratefully received a lightweight sports wheelchair donated by Nigel Murray MBE.

Nigel is a five-time Paralympian and winning four Paralympic medals.

His sport is Boccia, similar to French Boules or pétanque, which Nigel has played since 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says his Paralympic days are over but he still coaches younger players.

Ann Morrison, Trustee, Paul Giles customer, Nigel Murray Paralympion, Richard Collins Leamington Shopmobility Unit Manager, Cllr Dave Brunson Chair of Trustees and Amelia Giles Trustee. Picture supplied.

Cllr Dave Brunson said: “We’re very grateful for this donation.”