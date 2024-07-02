Paralympian Nigel Murray makes generous donation to Leamington Shopmobility
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trustees, staff and customer from Leamington Shopmobility gratefully received a lightweight sports wheelchair donated by Nigel Murray MBE.
Nigel is a five-time Paralympian and winning four Paralympic medals.
His sport is Boccia, similar to French Boules or pétanque, which Nigel has played since 1999.
He says his Paralympic days are over but he still coaches younger players.
Cllr Dave Brunson said: “We’re very grateful for this donation.”
Leamington Spa Shopmobility aims to help people with mobility difficulties who live in or are visiting the area.