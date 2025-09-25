Parents and children show support for cycle lanes at Leamington mass ride following council leader's 'waste of money' comments

The Kidical Mass which took place in Leamington. Photo supplied

Parents and children recently showed their support for cycle lanes by joining a mass bike ride in Leamington following comments made by Warwickshire County Council’s leader that they were a 'waste of money’.

At a full council meeting in July, Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) made comments regarding the cycle lanes when transport and sustainable transport was discussed.

He said: “I do want to note my major concern with these cycle lanes. I believe they are a waste of taxpayers’ money, people don’t really use them so what is the point?”

Simon Storey. Photo supplied

Following on from this, the ‘Bicycle Mayor of Warwick District’, Simon Storey, who was behind the Leamington Kidical Mass ride last weekend, has responded to Cllr Finch’s comments.

The British Cycling-accredited coach and founder of Cycle Infinity CIC said: “Will Cllr Finch stand by his decision when someone is knocked off their bike and seriously injured or killed, where cycle infrastructure could have been in place?”

Last week, Simon also hand-delivered a letter to Cllr Finch arguing that cycle infrastructure gives a greater return on investment than roads, and that high quality cycle infrastructure keeps people safe.

He has invited Cllr Finch for a ride along the K2L Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route to experience it for himself.

The start of the Kidical Mass at Newbold Comyn. Photo supplied

Simon, who is also the founder of the award-winning ‘The Bicycle Bus’, was named as the Bicycle Mayor in January 2024.

Bicycle Mayors are independent and work with government, industry, activists, and residents to uncover the economic, societal, health, and environmental benefits that increased cycling can bring.

They are also selected for a two-year period.

The Leamington Kidical Mass, which is part of a worldwide movement calling for safe cycle routes so all children can move around independently by bike, is held twice a year over a 5km route from Newbold Comyn through Leamington town centre and back.

It is a ‘party on wheels’ with music and bubbles – riders of all abilities are welcomed and encouraged to bring their own music, bells, whistles and horns.

At the start of the event on September 21, which was marshalled by members of Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club, Simon told riders: "The whole reason for today is to show people like Cllr Finch that cycle infrastructure is needed and is wanted.”

Parents’ views

Jess Anugoli, whose five-year-old son Ezeke was taught to ride by Simon with funding from Warwick District Council with the Brunswick Hub and Leamington charity Action 21, said: "My son is so, so proud of his new skillset and is growing in confidence.

"We feel so lucky having an event like this in our town. What a way to encourage young cyclists and bring the community together.

"Since my son has learned to ride, I've been really excited and got myself a bike from Facebook and a child's bike seat for the back for my youngest (two years old) to sit in, so we could all join in as a family.”

Emma Willis said her son Gabriel, having been taught to ride by Simon earlier this year, is now cycling over a mile to class at North Leamington School, where he is in Year 7.

She said: "The more cycle infrastructure we have, the more happy I am with him travelling.”

Father of two Harry said: "Kidical Mass is great for several reasons. It brings people together and makes children feel part of something bigger than them.

"It also gives me as a parent the opportunity to have my children cycle on a road in a safe zone: therefore they can learn road position without the worry of cars".

Beth Perdue said she was inspired by Simon to set up the Brookhurst Primary School Bike Bus, where adult volunteers ride protectively around children on their way to school.

Speaking about the Bike Bus, she said: "Being part of the Bike Bus overcomes lack of skills and confidence about riding on roads with kids.

"All the kids love cycling with their friends, listening to the disco music we ride to, and waving to everyone they see. It's a carnival procession to school every Friday.”

Ignaty Dyakov-Richmond of the Leamington Society said Warwickshire had ‘a lot to learn from France’.

In towns in Normandy and Brittany of a similar size to Leamington, he said, “it’s day and night in terms of what they’ve got in infrastructure, how many bikes on the road”.

“Bikes there come in all shapes and forms. There are bikes, trikes, e-bikes, lower-level [recumbent] bikes – even if you can’t walk, you can cycle.

“They have a lot of cycle parking. In Leamington it’s hard – you have to park your bike and go around to get your shopping bags to the bike”.

Cycling in the county

Earlier this month, Simon also supported the launch of the 13th Warwickshire Bike Bus, which was in Kineton.

Also in September, Warwickshire hosted the UK’s biggest road cycling race – the Lloyds Tour of Britain – which saw a stage travelling through each of the county's five districts, from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

Simon pointed out that Cllr Finch welcomed the race coming to the county as a “massive coup” for Warwickshire.

He also highlighted the council leader praised the event saying “The whole day showed that this event is about bringing communities together, inspiring young people, and showcasing the very best of our county.”

Council response

The Courier and Weekly News contacted Warwickshire County Council this week in regards to the Kidical Mass and Simon Storey’s comments. The council said they have forwarded the comment request on to Cllr Finch.