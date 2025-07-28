Warwickshire County Council leader says cycleways are a waste of money - but still backs transport plan

The leader of Warwickshire County Council questioned “what is the point” of cycle lanes – yet went on to back existing plans for cycling and walking infrastructure.

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) made the comment in response to a motion – essentially a statement of intent – brought to last week’s meeting of full council.

In it, the Liberal Democrats called for portfolio holder for transport and planning Councillor Nigel Golby (Reform UK, Stockingford) to provide detail by the end of this year on how £66 million of local transport grant from the government would be spent.

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central), leader of Warwickshire County Council.

Alongside that, they highlighted specific rail, park and ride and cycleway projects that predominantly benefited the south of the county, something the Conservative group brought forward an amendment on.

The Tories stripped back the motion to focus on current plans and policies implemented by the council – specifically the Local Transport Plan 4 (LTP4) – rather than mentioning individual projects.

Deputy group leader Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke), who was in charge of transport and planning until May’s local elections, said the policy had set a clear hierarchy "prioritising active travel, sustainable travel and then further down to the motorist".

“I think it is important that we reaffirm this council’s commitment to the priorities with the new administration in place, but I did take out some of the local plans," he said.

Top of the hierarchy is walking and cycling and while that does not directly translate to priority of spend, the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) flows directly from it and "demonstrates a clear commitment to walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure", including provision for "high quality infrastructure to support a growing population" and the ability to "make a strong case for investment".

Cllr Finch’s views were rather different.

He said the Tory amendment had somewhat quelled “my worries about us trying to Deliveroo or Just Eat our way through the transport policies by putting more cycle lanes in”, seemingly a reference to the fact that the Lib Dems had mentioned the Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route in the original attempt.

Cllr Finch added: “I still have those concerns but if we are making this more beneficial for the north of the county, more efficient train lines to ensure the brain drain of the north going to big cities like Leicester, Birmingham and Coventry, retaining those people with better transport links, I do agree with that.

“I do want to note my major concern with these cycle lanes. I believe they are a waste of taxpayers’ money, people don’t really use them so what is the point?

“The Conservative administration beforehand was dead against cycle lanes and seeing them now (taken from) this amendment, I do believe the pros outweigh the cons (of the motion).”

Deputy leader of the Liberal group Councillor Sarah Boad (Leamington North) later referenced his views on cycle lanes and retorted: “What on earth makes you think that?

“One of the best ways of removing congestion is to get people out of cars and onto bikes. I have never seen a bike traffic jam, they are not producing greenhouse gases, people make themselves fitter and actually enjoy the countryside.

“Some of us have been campaigning for the Kenilworth to Leamington cycleway for 25 years. Finally, we have the first section in and we are great guns on the second.

“That will enable many, many people to cycle from Kenilworth to Leamington and back for school, leisure and work. Surely that has to be a really good thing?”

Despite his reservations, Cllr Finch was joined by each of his Reform UK colleague in supporting the council reaffirming its commitment to the policies, including LTP4 which the council's website says “supports WCC’s response to the climate emergency and the county’s moves towards net zero carbon”.

Earlier in the same meeting, Cllr Finch vowed to cut net zero initiatives “to the bone”.

Meanwhile, the mover of the initial motion Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) noted how Cllr Golby, the man currently responsible for overseeing the allocation of the £66 million of transport funding, sat through the debate without passing comment.

“His silence is deafening and he should be under no illusion that the clock is ticking,” he said.

“He has until December this year to bring forward plans to overview and scrutiny.”