Pressure mounts on Warwickshire County Council's transport chief ahead of new leader's cabinet call

Pressure is mounting on the politician in charge of Warwickshire’s highways over his absence record ahead of the new leader deciding who will fill the role next week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Nigel Golby (Reform UK, Stockingford) was the final cabinet appointment on June 10 – more than three weeks after initial leader Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) took office – but was not there that day or at any of the four subsequent public-facing meetings at which he was due to take or lead on decisions.

He also missed a scrutiny meeting that he was invited to but not obligated to attend on June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party group leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) raised questions for Cllr Golby that day and despite executive director for communities Mark Ryder promising to facilitate written answers, he is still awaiting responses one month later.

Cllr Nigel Golby. Credit: Warwickshire County Council website.

Cllr Golby also missed a further cabinet meeting where his portfolio did not have any business but where he would normally be expected to vote on other decisions taken.

His absence meant that either the leader – Cllr Howard or Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) during his spell as interim – or cabinet took decisions on how millions of pounds of bus service improvement grants would be spent, highways works in Kenilworth, parking restriction and traffic signal decisions in Rugby and the closing off of a road to motor vehicles in Chesterton.

Cllr Golby was part of a full complement of Reform councillors present at Tuesday’s full council meeting, a good thing for Cllr Finch given that he was elected as leader on the chair’s casting vote after a 23-all draw with Liberal Democrat Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) in the final ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant that Reform UK retained power at Shire Hall with Cllr Finch having outright discretion on who gets appointed to his first cabinet, announcements that will be made in a public-facing meeting at noon on Friday, August 1.

It remains to be seen whether questions over Cllr Golby's commitment will influence his decision.

The leadership contest and a number of adjournments saw Tuesday's meeting last for more than six-and-a-half hours and Cllr Golby left before the time allocated to councillors to ask questions of portfolio holders.

Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke), who held Cllr Golby’s cabinet post prior to May’s local elections, was set to enquire about issues related to Barford Quarry.

“Unfortunately, I see that he has gone,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is really disappointing when there are questions for portfolio holders.”

Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) prompted sniggering during his questions on the ‘bridge to nowhere’ over the A46.

“The leader of the council talks about transparency, I think we can see transparency in an empty chair over there,” he quipped before noting Cllr Golby’s attendance record of 29 per cent to date.

Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne) referred back to the time taken to appoint Cllr Golby in the first place – at the time Cllr Howard said it was important to find the right candidate and revealed he had someone doing “due diligence” on whether they could commit to the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Cllr Finch, he said: “Since then, the person appointed has never attended cabinet, gone early today and generally not shown a great deal of priority in relation to an area which is so important.

“I would like your assurance that you will be speaking to him to make sure we get a proper portfolio service from that particular post holder.”

Cllr Finch replied: “I don’t believe you understand the reasons why the portfolio holder has had to go today.

"That’s not for me to say.

“Yes, I will be speaking to him. He has been on top of his brief, answering emails, looking into all possible directions that we want him to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service approached Cllr Golby prior to his departure but he declined to field questions.

Cllr Finch has declined two opportunities to answer questions this week but on both occasions committed to doing so.