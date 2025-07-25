The new leader of Warwickshire County Council suggested the introduction of political assistants could be funded by slashing net zero and diversity projects.

In a bullish response shortly after being elected as the county’s new permanent leader, Reform UK’s Councillor George Finch (Bedworth Central) hit back at those opposing his wish to draft in council-funded political assistants at a total cost of up £190,000 per year.

Opponents argued that the cash-strapped council does not have the funds for the posts and even if it did, the money would be better spent on trimmed or over-budget services.

Cllr George Finch, the new leader of Warwickshire County Council, has suggested the introduction of political assistants could be funded by slashing net zero and diversity projects.

But like the leadership contest, the vote ended up tied with Reform saying yes, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Labour saying no and the Conservatives all abstaining – choosing not to vote either way.

Reform chair Councillor Ed Harris (Baddesley & Dordon) therefore had the final say and again came down on the side of his party.

It means the council will start work on proposals to bring in three new members of staff, one each for Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives as the three biggest parties, including how they will be financed in the short term.

The roles

The assistants would be politically restricted in most of the ways that other council officers are but would be allowed to “speak to the public with the intention of affecting support for a political party” and “publish… work or other material intended to affect public support for a political party”.

The council anticipates overall costs – salary plus employment expenses – of between £151,000 and £190,000 across the three roles. The council’s executive director for resources Rob Powell will be asked to “identify options for meeting the costs for the remainder of this financial year and determine the most appropriate funding source in consultation with relevant group leaders”.

Costs beyond this financial year will have to come through adjustments in February’s budget.

The debate

Introducing the plan, portfolio holder for customer and localities Councillor Mike Bannister (Reform UK, Nuneaton Abbey) insisted that “this isn’t a radical or unprecedented proposal”, citing a number of councils “of all types” that have such assistance.

“The principle is one of parity and professionalism,” he said.

“If we want a council that is informed, constructive and able to challenge itself intelligently, we must give all substantial groups the capacity to do that well.

"That means giving them access to professional political support, not to make speeches or run campaigns but to help them work smarter in this chamber, in their committees and behind the scenes.

“In my view this is a sound investment in democracy. Frankly, the value for money is evident when measured against many other things that councils are asked to fund and do fund.

“This reflects the values and ethics of Reform. We believe in competent, streamlined governance, fairness, transparency and accountability, and we believe councillors should have the tools they need to do the job properly, whatever their party. This is what this motion provides for.”

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group Councillor Sarah Boad (Leamington North) recalled how the posts had been cut many years ago “because they could not be justified” financially, adding: “It is very hard to justify spending £150,000 on political assistants when our social services and SEND services are having to make cuts.”

She went on to cite the principle in a recent council budget report which said it would be “necessary to set a very high bar for new permanent budget allocations”, something Reform’s cabinet unanimously accepted two weeks ago.

She also said Cllr Finch's press release on the matter, which said the council’s current corporate policy team was “unable to help come up with the imaginative ideas” in relation to longstanding issues, was “insulting” to council staff.

“I see no possibility that someone coming in is suddenly going to be able to solve the problems of the world, which is what you suggest,” she said.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash (Con, Hillmorton) argued there was “a little bit of hypocrisy” in the Liberal position given that all main parties have such assistants in different areas of the country and at national level.

“I think there is an established role but we need to know what bang we are going to get for our buck, that is the most important thing,” he said.

“We shouldn’t just dismiss it.”

Leader’s challenge to naysayers

By the time the debate came around to Cllr Finch, he was in no mood to mince his words.

“This debate has gone on for a long time and a lot of you are saying the same points,” he said.

“I am looking at it as total hypocrisy. In other councils they do it. Councillor (Jerry) Roodhouse (Lib Dem leader, Eastlands), you make a solid point, where is the money going to come from?

“As we said in our election manifesto, we will be cutting the net zero agenda. It is a policy that will sink.

“As an administration we will be looking at cutting the net zero agenda, DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion policies), things like that. It is what the people of Bedworth, North Warwickshire and Nuneaton voted for, and the rest of the people that voted for Reform. We will be looking at doing that.

“If you want to stick with your integrity – you say you are voting against it – the legislation says you do not have to fill the role which will save the money. Don’t do it, stick on that hill. It is the same for the Conservatives, they have the right to do the same.”

Cllr Finch added: “The cabinet is working with the council to get things through. These political assistants are very much needed.

"We don’t have a majority on the council and we have to work together and compromise. That can be done in the chamber but it can also be done while creating policy and these political assistants will support us to do that to ensure there is a better, new and fresh way of enacting the change that people want.

“I do hope people vote for it but if you don’t, then don’t fill the role and you won’t have one. It is simple.”

A Liberal rethink?

After the meeting, Cllr Roodhouse told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that his concerns remained, particularly on the financial front, but said it may be necessary to take up the offer if others do.

“As has been pointed out, Liberal Democrat groups do have political assistants elsewhere but that is for those other councils to decide,” he said.

“We don’t have any money available, ready and waiting for political assistants in Warwickshire. I wonder how many youth workers that could support across the county, how many family support workers, what could that do on the frontline, carers and so on. You can’t help thinking that £150,000 would be better spent on those things.

“We certainly need to come to a clear decision about it. My view would be that we need to see a clear impact assessment, there is guidance on the government’s website where they even talk about part-time alongside things like transparency, accountability and cost.

"We will listen but it will be a group decision, it won’t be down to me alone."

Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne) added: “We need to make sure it is cost neutral.

“If we do take an assistant – and our view is we do need to even it up with the prospect of two right-wing political assistants, we need someone on the progressive side – then we need to see what savings can be made to do that.

“In the past it has come through committee services, almost like an additional duty, so that is something we would want to explore.”

Cllr Roodhouse added: “It mustn’t cost the council any more money.”