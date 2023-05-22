Register
Parents' association at school in Warwick raises more than £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support

The association has now raised a total of £24,904.71 over the years for the charity.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:17 BST

A parents’ association at a school in Warwick has helped raise more than £1,200 for a cancer charity.

WPSA, the parent’s association for Warwick Preparatory School, recently donated £1,252.40 to Macmillan Cancer Support, which was raised last year.

Left to right - Kirstian Frost (WSPA Committee Member), Sarah Adwick (Relationship Fundraising Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support), Hellen Dodsworth (Headmistress, Warwick Preparatory School), Helen Owen (WPSA Committee Member), Julie Moon (WPSA Committee Member). Photo suppliedLeft to right - Kirstian Frost (WSPA Committee Member), Sarah Adwick (Relationship Fundraising Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support), Hellen Dodsworth (Headmistress, Warwick Preparatory School), Helen Owen (WPSA Committee Member), Julie Moon (WPSA Committee Member). Photo supplied
Left to right - Kirstian Frost (WSPA Committee Member), Sarah Adwick (Relationship Fundraising Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support), Hellen Dodsworth (Headmistress, Warwick Preparatory School), Helen Owen (WPSA Committee Member), Julie Moon (WPSA Committee Member). Photo supplied
The non-profit association is run by a team of volunteers including teachers, parents and children, with a commitment to raising funds for local charities by holding coffee mornings, fun afternoons, discos, film nights, Easter egg hunts, quizzes and uniform sales.

The funding for Macmillan has been entirely raised by holding annual coffee mornings at the school, which have become a firm fixture in the school’s calendar.

Sarah Adwick, relationship fundraising manager from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Coffee mornings raise vital funds for people living with cancer and we are so grateful to Warwick Preparatory School for their support over the years and for raising £1,252.40 in 2022.

"We rely almost entirely on public donations to make a difference. Thank you, Warwick Preparatory School, for helping us do whatever it takes for people living with cancer”.

Hellen Dodsworth, headmistress for Warwick Preparatory School, added: “We are delighted that WPSA has donated to such an important national charity through the fundraising efforts of our parents and children.

"Macmillan’s purpose to support the three million people in the UK living with cancer – whether it be emotional, practical, physical, or financial support – is incredibly close to our hearts as a school community and will continue to be in the future”.

