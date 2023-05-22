Register
Warwick and Leamington school communities raise more than £9k to help foodbank

When Warwick School pupils spoke to people who work at the charity, they found a big limitation of their work can be that they operate out of different locations each day – so the fundraising efforts have gone towards a modern electric van to help the foodbank transport food more easily

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:12 BST

Schools in Warwick and Leamington have raised more than £9,000 for the Warwick District Foodbank.

Led by Warwick School's head of school, Joshua Turner, the fundraising efforts have gone towards a modern electric van to help the foodbank transport food more easily.

Foundation Heads and pupils from each Foundation school meet with members of the Warwick Foodbank team. Photo by Warwick School
Foundation Heads and pupils from each Foundation school meet with members of the Warwick Foodbank team. Photo by Warwick School
Seven schools - Warwick Senior School, Warwick Junior School, Kings High School, The Kingsley School, Milverton Primary School, Warwick Preparatory School, and Westgate Primary School - worked together to support the foodbank.

The Warwick District Foodbank provides support to those struggling in the area.

When Warwick School pupils spoke to people who work at the charity, a big limitation of their work can be that they operate out of different locations each day, which means that food often has to be left for a week in one of their distribution hubs, resulting in these supplies not reaching the people who need them.

This led to the idea to fundraise to buy the foodbank a van, so that they can move this food between their warehouse and hubs more easily.

Warwick Foodbank van with local school logos. Photo by Warwick School
Warwick Foodbank van with local school logos. Photo by Warwick School

Under the leadership of Joshua Turner, fundraising efforts from pupils, parents, and the wider school communities led to more than £9,000 of donations through Christmas jumper non-uniform days to donut sales.

Joshua Turner said: "It was great to have a chance to thank everyone for all of their contributions to this project; 2022 showed just how generous everyone in the Warwick community is prepared to be, and it is brilliant to have achieved such a tangible demonstration of this generosity, that we look forward to seeing around the town.

"This initiative went beyond the Foundation, though, with support from the Warwick Rotary Club, as well as Milverton and Westgate Primary Schools.

"I think it is clear what a difference can be made when everyone comes together with the same purpose, and I really hope that this sets a precedent for more county-wide projects like this in the future."

Warwick Schools' Head of School and Foodbank Chair of Trustees, David Witham. Photo by Warwick School
Warwick Schools' Head of School and Foodbank Chair of Trustees, David Witham. Photo by Warwick School
