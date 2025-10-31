Parish council condemns plans to built 140 new homes on 'safeguarded' land in Burton Green

The site for the proposed housing development. Photo by IM Land 1 Limited

Burton Green Parish Council has condemned plans to built up to 140 new homes on ‘safeguarded land’ in the village.

The application, which has been submitted by IM Land 1 Limited, would see the homes built on land south of Westwood Heath Road.

The parish council said the earmarked land was “never allocated for development and was only removed from the green belt to meet possible overspill housing from Coventry”.

That justification has now disappeared. Coventry City Council’s new Local Plan, currently before the Examiner, confirms it can meet its housing needs within its own boundary and proposes returning adjacent safeguarded land to Green Belt.

Earlier this year, Burton Green Parish Council conducted a residents’ survey and submitted a response to the South Warwickshire Local Plan consultation.

The council said the response, which was supported by several hundred residents, called for the safeguarded land to be returned to green belt.

According to the parish council, Warwick District Council has “ignored these local views and failed to respond to the community’s petition”.

The housing plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on November 5 – and planning officers have recommended that the plans be approved.

In the council officer’s recommendations it said: The proposed development would deliver up to 140 new homes, 40 per cent of which would be affordable.

"The development would therefore provide a meaningful boost to the supply of market and affordable housing within the district at a time when the council does not have the requisite supply of housing land.

"This is a benefit to which officers attach significant positive weight.

“The new housing would be provided in a sustainable location and the proposed parameters of the scheme would enable the development to make an effective use of the land whilst delivering a well-designed residential environment.”

The council officers also acknowledged the loss of land but deemed it not to be significant and said there “would inevitably be some residual harm’ to the impact of the landscape.

However, they summarised: “Weighing all of this in the round, officers conclude that the benefits of the development would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the harm and the presumption in favour of sustainable development applies.”

Burton Green Parish Council have submitted an objection to the plans, along with two members of the public.

Cllr Gerry McColl, chair of Burton Green Parish Council, said: “Local voices have been completely disregarded. Pushing forward development on safeguarded land outside the proper Local Plan process is potentially unlawful and undermines trust in local democracy.

“This plan would destroy some of the best and most versatile farmland in the district, with no clear local need and no supporting infrastructure.

"Schools and healthcare are already at full capacity – and there is little transport serving this area.”

“There’s no shortage of land already approved for homes nearby – only a shortage of delivery,” the chair added.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0388.

