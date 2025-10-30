Plans to split former Kenilworth cocktail bar and hotel site are recommended for approval

The Kenilworth site in Warwick Road. Photo by Google Streetview

Plans that would see a former cocktail bar and hotel site in Kenilworth split up into a home and hotel have been recommended for approval.

The planning application is for the former 'The Kenilworth' in Warwick Road, which is also grade II listed.

Under the plans, number 61 would be turned back into a home and numbers 59 and 63 would be hotel accommodation.

Work would include blocking off three internal doors on the ground floor, opening up previously sealed off doorways, blocking up a window for privacy and reinstating another.

The partition walls towards the rear of number 63 would also be removed to create a bigger kitchen and dining area.

On the first floor a new bathroom will be created for number 59 and the existing rooflights in number 61 will be replaced for conservation rooflights.

A new single storey extension would also be added to the rear of number 61 to create a new garden room.

The planning documents said: “It is acknowledged that this application would formalise the loss of a leisure amenity (cocktail bar) within the town centre but keep the hotel rooms.

"However, this loss has already occurred in practice, as the cocktail bar ceased trading in 2023 and has not reopened since.

“Furthermore, the impact of this loss has been mitigated by the emergence of new hospitality venues within very close proximity since 2023, ensuring that the vibrancy and choice in the local night-time economy are maintained.”

It added: “The proposed use of the two cottages at Number 59 and Number 63 will retain the amount of Class C1 accommodation currently available, maintaining these for hotel use.

"Number 61 is currently used as a staff flat on the first floor only, so the conversion of this building will not result in the loss of visitor accommodation.”

Planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended that the plans be approved at the planning committee meeting on November 5.

However, 19 objection comments have been made against the plans by members of the public.

Reasons given included concerns about the use of the site and its mass occupation, the impact on infrastructure and community safety as well as parking concerns.

To view the plans search: W/25/1253/LB on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

More planning applications can also be found on the Public Notices Portal here