Partnership sees improved access and landscaping around Kenilworth War Memorial ahead of Remembrance Day

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday a partnership between Warwick District Council, Kenilworth Town Council and the Kenilworth Lions has seen improved access and landscaping in and around the Kenilworth’s War Memorial.

Funding from the Kenilworth Lions charity has enabled a ramp to be installed to allow wheelchair users to take part in the services and lay wreaths, whilst at the same time the area around the monument has been repaved, and the ground prepared for sustainable planting including spring bulbs and plants that provide changing colours, foliage and blooms throughout the year and are good for biodiversity.

Pictured at Kenilworth War Memorial from left to right Councillor Mark Stevens (KTC), Fern Arnold (Bee Friendly Kenilworth), Councillor Alix Dearing (Mayor of Kenilworth), Councillor Will Roberts (WDC), Bill Davies (Kenilworth Lions), Jon Holmes (WDC), Steve Luff (Kenilworth Lions), Sally Watts (WDC). Photo supplied

The work coincides with a programme of more sustainable planting led by the district council’s green spaces team, in areas such as the island at Abbey End.

In this location the bedding plants are being replaced with thousands of bulbs in the turfed-in beds, and further planting which includes pollinator friendly varieties of herbaceous plants such as sedum, asters, and lavender, all of which is designed to provide seasonal interest and be tolerant to drought.

In addition, insect habitats are being boosted with turfed walls, gravel, logs piles and small water features created to allow the new inhabitants to drink.

Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “The war memorial is such an important place in the town, where people gather to remember the sacrifices that others have made for us.

"It is therefore wonderful to see the access improvements that have been made, giving everyone the opportunity to pay their respects.

“It’s also important that we continue our in our efforts to increase biodiversity in our public realms that will leave a lasting legacy for the future.”

The Leader of Kenilworth Town Council Councillor James Kennedy added: “We are delighted that the District Council has started sustainable planting in key public places in Kenilworth.