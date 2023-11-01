Register
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Video: Take a virtual walk through Whitnash's 'House of Halloween' - if you dare!

Around 800 trick or treaters attended.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of trick or treaters flocked to a Halloween attraction in Whitnash last night (October 31), helping to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Read More
Halloween 2023: Here's some of the pumpkins carved by residents in and around Le...

Darren Butler set up the ‘House of Halloween’ in Whitmore Road which took place across his and his neighbours’ driveways.

Darren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo suppliedDarren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo supplied
Darren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The attraction, which took over a week to build, featured six themed areas.

The event was raising money for Children in Need and last night’s revelry managed to raise £761.65. This, together with money raised from Darren’s previous quiz night, totalled £6,452.15 raised for the charity.

Darren said: “It went really well and it was busy all night.

"It was amazing. We must have had a east 800 trick or treaters come along.

Darren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo suppliedDarren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo supplied
Darren Butler's House of Halloween has been heralded a success after hundreds of trick or treaters attended the charity event. Photo supplied

"People also came along from elsewhere such as Walsall, Redditch, Lutterworth and Coventry – we also had BBC Midlands Today come down and do a feature.

"It was brilliant and we will be bringing it back next year.”

Related topics:Children in NeedLutterworthCoventry