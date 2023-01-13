Parts of River Leam will be fenced off as multi-million pound plan to improve water quality in Leamington begins

A survey looking at the River Leam in Leamington is due to start next week as part of a project to improve water quality.

Photo by Google Maps

Ground investigation work is set to start next week at the Pump Room Gardens, Midland Oak Park, Riverside Walk and Leam Road.

The work which is being done by Severn Trent Water is the first stage of a multi-million pound programme to improve water quality in the River Leam, by reducing overflows and spills from the local sewer network.

The survey areas will be fenced off while the contractors are on site, which is expected to be around ten days.

This project is part of Severn Trent’s Green Recovery Bathing Rivers programme, with a total of £78m being invested to improve the water quality along more than 50km of rivers in Warwickshire and Shropshire.

Cllr Judith Falp, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment, said: “Severn Trent’s plans to improve water quality could offer significant benefits to residents offering the potential for more water-based activities as well enhancing the biodiversity of these areas.”

Wilfred Denga, bathing rivers programme lead at Severn Trent said: “While we don’t own our region’s rivers, we recognise that we have an important role to play in improving river health.

"We’re really excited about the work we’re going to be doing across Warwickshire to achieve healthier and cleaner rivers, and we can’t wait for our local communities to enjoy the benefits of this, no matter how they use the rivers.

