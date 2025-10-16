Pedestrians forced into busy Warwick road after new lamppost installed in narrow footpath

A new lamppost has been recently installed on a narrow footpath in Warwick, which many residents say will force pedestrians into a busy road.

In September, the new lamppost appeared at the top of The Butts near the former Punch Bowl pub.

The new post, which was installed by Warwickshire County Council, is located in the middle of the narrow pathway – effectively blocking access to the rest of the path down the street.

The new lamp post was installed in September. Photo by Stephen Gardner

Many residents took to social media commenting in disbelief at where the new post had been installed.

Some residents also raised concerns that it would force pedestrians – particularly those in wheelchairs and with pushchairs – into the busy road.

Cllr David Skinner responded to the post on social media, saying Warwick Town Council had contacted the county council and that there were plans to relocate the new post.

The Courier and Weekly News also contacted the county council regarding the safety of the new lamp post at the beginning of October but only received a response this week.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Following a request from the landowner to remove the street lighting and signage from their land, we have attempted to relocate the lighting column.

"However, underground services were encountered which meant the column could not go tight against the wall.

"We are aware of the impact this has had on the narrow footway and we are actively seeking a better location for the column that will reduce the impact on pedestrian movement whilst still providing the necessary light on the highway.”