Popular 'House of Halloween' returning to Whitnash following 2024's 'record-breaking' fundraising
This will be the fifth year that Darren Butler has put together the event in Whitmore Road.
Each year the ‘House of Halloween’ helps raise money for Children in Need – and Darren said last year’s event, coupled with a quiz and raffle, helped make it a ‘record-breaking’ year for the fundraising.
He said: “The total raised on the night in 2024 was £1,257.23, and the Leamington Round Table kindly matched the public donations – creating a total of £2,514.46.
“This money was added to funds raised at a Halloween quiz night and raffle, bringing the total to £9,743.46 for Children in Need.”
The ‘House of Halloween’ draws in hundreds of visitors every year with its immersive walkthrough attraction.
Darren has promised new items and sections this year.
He said: “The House of Halloween’ is an immersive, spooky walkthrough attraction suitable for kids and adults of all ages.
"New this year is a ‘Haunted Nursery’ themed room plus a 20ft pumpkin stack and an 8ft towering grim reaper!
"I’ve spent nearly £3,500 on new props, animatronics and special effects to make this year's the biggest and best in the five-year history of the House of Halloween.
“Also new for 2025 is the ‘House of Halloween Extreme’ – it’s not for the faint hearted and will run from 8pm to 9pm with even more scares.
“Once again, the Leamington Round Table will be matching donations up to £2,000 and Asda and Morrisons will be donating treats to be handed out on the night.
"Pudsey Bear will also be making appearances throughout the event, allowing visitors to donate and pose for photographs.
This will then be followed by a Halloween quiz and monster raffle at the Nelson Club in Warwick on November 7, which starts at 8pm.”
The House of Halloween attraction will be open on October 31 from 4pm to 8pm with the ‘House of Halloween Extreme’ following after.
Entry will be free but any donations towards Children In Need will be welcome.
For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/WhitnashHouseofHalloween/