Pensioner is supported by football clubs as he reprises walking challenge for Warwick charity

A 75-year-old great-grandad who underwent a quadruple heart bypass, has pledged to repeat a mammoth challenge walking ten miles every day throughout the year to raise funds for a Warwick children’s charity.

Tony Cunningham, from Coventry, is hoping to raise a huge total for Molly Ollys by once again completing laps around the city’s Memorial Park.

And so far, he has covered two million steps (more than 900 miles), raising over £750.

But this time the football fan is also changing things up by swapping the park for pitches, walking the equivalent of ten miles around Coventry City Football Club stadium and, this week, lapping West Bromwich Albion’s ground, supported by his friend – and Baggies fan – David Flynn.

Tony (right) with Coventry City legend David Busst. Picture supplied.

At Coventry’s CBS Arena, in December, he was joined by ex-City player Dave Busst.

It is the second such fundraising challenge for Liverpool-born Tony, who clocked up around 10 million steps on his early morning laps between January and December in 2022, travelling almost the equivalent distance of Coventry to Phoenix in Arizona.

He even overcame health issues and the most extremes of weather conditions along the way.

Tony (right) and David Flynn at West Bromwich Albion. Picture supplied.

Despite this Tony missed only seven 6am starts on the advice of doctors, insisting the charity cause as well as the support he received, made him determined to see the challenge through.

The first walking challenge also marked a long-awaited return to fitness for the grandad of 11 and great-grandad of six who underwent lifesaving heart surgery four years prior – and whilst still recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder following a serious accident.

Tony said: “It’s been great walking around both clubs’ pitches and the inner sanctum of them both too - the changing rooms, the managers offices etc – both clubs were accommodating and welcoming. Hopefully some of the other West Midlands clubs will allow me to do the same at their grounds or training facilities too.”

Molly Ollys was established by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw in 2011 following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

To sponsor Tony visit https://shorturl.at/1Q4CT