Permission granted for a blue plaque to commemorate Stoneleigh craftsman and inventor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to install a blue plaque on a property in Stoneleigh to commemorate a craftsman and inventor have been given the green light.

The plaque will be installed on The Forge, a Grade II listed building also known as the Old Smithy, for Edward Langley Fardon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plaque will be installed on The Forge, a grade II listed building also known as the Old Smithy, for Edward Langley Fardon. Photo by Google Streetview

Edward used to occupy the building, which dates back to the 1800s.

He was a metalworker and is thought to have been involved with inventing the first version of the safety bicycle.

According to the planning documents, Edward “carried out many commissions for gates to the various the Rothschild family homes throughout Europe as well as creating a design for a safety bicycle”.

It adds that “it is considered that he is a notable figure within the village’s history”.