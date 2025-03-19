Petition launched over claims that double yellow lines in Warwick have been 'painted in the wrong place'

A petition has been launched over concerns about the location of new double yellow lines in Warwick, with some claiming they’re in the wrong place.

Earlier this year, double yellow lines were painted by Warwickshire County Council at junction points in Woodloes Avenue South.

However concerns were raised that these needed to be extended and reassessed.

As a result of this, Sam Jones, who became a Green Party district councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward after a by-election in February, created a petition.

Cllr Jones said: “People living on the Woodloes have been sharing their roads with hospital workers who park at the southern end of the estate for years.

"The yellow lines, which had been promised by local councillors, were finally put down and comments (made on online) made it clear people weren’t happy with the placements.

"I thought collating their views and making a list of what residents expected and were disappointed by could help reduce the chance of a miscommunication taking place again in the future.

“While speaking to residents ahead of the by-election and online, so many residents were aware the yellow lines were due to come down, but clearly the purpose and placement of the lines from the council’s perspective hadn’t been properly communicated.

“These new ones are ‘said to be in the wrong place’ because they don’t achieve the goal, which residents had hoped they would – such as preventing parking on or close to a dangerous blind corner on Woodloes Avenue South, which is on a bus route.”

The petition highlights the concerns raised. It said: “The hazardous bend on Woodloes Avenue South, frequently blocked by parked cars, remains unaddressed despite being a long-standing safety issue. Double yellow lines were added to junctions where no parking problems existed, wasting public funds."

It also says that “areas like Knoll Drive (especially near the school) and other key roads with known parking and traffic issues were left unresolved”.

The length of the lines at some of the junctions were also criticised for being too short.

Cllr Jones added: “Yellow lines are needed in the places where there is a significant safety risk.

“There are issues with people parking opposite T-junctions and on the blind-corner (though this has somewhat subsided lately) and in places which obstruct vision for anybody exiting a t-junction of Woodloes Avenue South.

“I’m wary of going crazy with the paint brush, but some signage which says “no hospital parking” like those on Guys Cross Park Road and yellow lines in strategic areas to reduce the risk of a traffic collision – such as along Woodloes Avenue South and up to the Leyburn Close cut-through – could go a long way.

“I’m exploring non-infrastructure options, such as creating a dialogue with the hospital to pass on important messages to staff members who park in the area – but not one person I’ve spoken to has expressed frustration at the staff members themselves.

"Residents recognise they’re simply following the road markings for the area and have gone out of their way to make clear their support for the massively important job our NHS heroes do.

"This is purely a road safety issue which residents have been asking for a fair resolution to for years and they deserve to be listened to.”

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "Warwickshire County Council will consider the detailed suggestions in the petition, and respond to the petitioners, when the petition closes”.

To sign the petition go to: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionListDisplay.aspx