People who attended the spectacular Lights of Leamington Festival 2025 last month are being invited to submit their photos and videos from the event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunching on February 8, 6,000 people visited the Switched on Stories exhibition at All Saints Church which explored the festival’s rich history. Then between February 19 and 23, 39,000 people visited Jephson Gardens for Spotlight Festival, which featured a beautiful light show

produced by audio visual events company SLX.

Other festival highlights were two sold-out Candlelight Concerts and two nights of dancing in the gardens at a Silent Disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo from the Spotlight Festival at Jephson Gardens in February. Credit: James Callaghan.

To celebrate, the Lights of Leamington team have launched a Photography Showcase, inviting attendees to submit their best festival images and videos.

Details on how to take part are available on the festival website, with submissions being accepted until Monday April 7.

Stephanie Kerr, the Executive Director of BID Leamington and the festival’s director, said “We saw so many phones and cameras capturing the magic and we loved seeing what was posted online, including the creative films that were made.”

A photo from the Spotlight Festival at Jephson Gardens in February. Credit: Stephanie Kerr.

“With the help of Nat from Gallery Photiq, we would now love to view the festival through your eyes, and showcase some of your favourite images and films that capture your moments of wow, joy and creativity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors also enjoyed ‘The Power of Love’ heart trail around the town centre, and the unveiling of a new permanent mural commissioned by BID Leamington at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, and created by BRINK Contemporary Arts in collaboration with @mig29_murals.

Led by a voluntary steering group formed in 2020, Spotlight Festival was produced by Kate Livingston of Slate Events.

Many volunteers, local businesses, and partners also helped bring the festival to life.

Charlie Sabin, Jo Derviller from Imaginate Creative, and Pete Smith from PSL Distribution have been thanked for their invaluable support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie said: “As we look to the future, we are eager to gather feedback to shape upcoming projects. We encourage attendees and community members to share their thoughts through the survey available on our festival website.”

For more information about the photography showcase, to submit images, or to provide feedback, visit https://lightsofleamington.co.uk/gallery/