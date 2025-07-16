Phoenix mosaic created by hospital patients in Warwick is unveiled

A phoenix mosaic that has been created by hospital patients in Warwick has been unveiled.

The artwork was created by patients over several years at St Michael’s Hospital, which provides mental health care.

The phoenix has been placed on the front of the hospital and was recently unveiled by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy.

Patients in the hospital’s Ferndale Ward contributed to the phoenix during art therapy sessions. Photo supplied

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, which operates the hospital, said that “each piece of glass placed in the artwork is regarded as a testament to resilience, connection and the quiet power of collaboration”.

Art psychotherapist Cheryl Portlock said: “This mosaic is more than just a beautiful piece of art.

"It is a metaphor - created from broken pieces of glass, it reflects the strength and spirit of those who have contributed to it: people who have lived through hard times, who have worked, raised families and faced personal challenges with great courage.

The phoenix has been placed on the front of the hospital and was recently unveiled by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy (left). Photo supplied

“And just like the phoenix rising from the ashes this mosaic reminds us that from brokenness can come healing, transformation and beauty. In this phoenix, each artist involved leaves a piece of themselves, something real, something enduring for others to find hope in.”

Mayor D’Arcy, who also opened St Michael’s summer fete after the unveiling said the phoenix was appropriate for her theme of resilience.

She said: “I feel very honoured to be invited to open this year’s summer’s fete and the unveiling of the magnificent phoenix mosaic.

“That was so poignant. It resonated with why I chose resilience. It’s a magnificent piece of art.”