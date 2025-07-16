Warwick primary school community marks its 140th anniversary
On Tuesday July 8, Westgate Primary School took part in the ‘Anniversary Celebration Service’ at St Mary’s Church.
The school community – past and present – were welcomed by Revered Canon Angus Aagaard and headteacher Matthew Watson.
The school performed ‘Power of Me’, followed by pupils reading poems.
This included: ‘The School Through Time’ by Poppy Davies; ‘Voices of Westgate’ by Toby McIntyre, Lydia Jones and Jessie Barnes; and ‘Reflections of Westgate’ by Asad Sabawon, Ruby Biddle, Lydia Jones, Arnau Alvira-Berdejo, Rohan Anand Sindhu and Aria Guidotti.
Pupils in year 6 also sang ‘Lean on Me’ whilst signing in Makaton and the school then sang ‘When It’s a Sunny Day.’
The service then looked to the school’s future and the contents of the time capsule the school had put together.
For the capsule, the school community were asked to share their wishes and predictions for Westgate over the next 10 years. The capsule will then be opened in 2034-35 as part of the 150th anniversary.
Flag competition
Ahead of the service, the team at the school held a flag designing competition for pupils.
At the service, it was announced that Allan Ming from Year 4 and Lydia Jones from Year 6 were the winners. Allan provided the artwork and background and Lydia provided the lettering.
School staff member Dawn Carson co-ordinated turning the pair’s design into a flag, which was flying from the top of the church tower.
The winners and the school house captains were also able to climb the tower to see the flag flying.
Anniversary events
Throughout the rest of the week, the school continued to mark the anniversary.
This included pupils experiencing a Victorian classroom at St John’s Museum and a garden party at Hill Close Gardens.
At the end of the week, pupils and staff had cake, which had been made by Sue and David Fanshawe with their granddaughter and Westgate pupil Nancy.
The trio also regularly provide cakes for the school’s Christmas and summer fairs.
Matthew Watson, headteacher at Westgate Primary School, said: “Our 140th anniversary celebrations have been a wonderful way to bring the community together.
"We have had support from our friends at St Mary's Collegiate Church and Hill Close Gardens, grandparents, ex-pupils, current pupils, staff and governors.
"We are very fortunate to have so many supporters who have helped us to grow the school to a point where we have waiting lists for most classes and where our children get to experience so many memorable learning and enrichment activities.
The future
Westgate Primary School is set to join a new multi-academy trust at the start of the next school year.
Richard Nicholson, Dr Steve Burley, Sarah Didlick and Victoria Espley from the Warwick Schools Foundation attended the anniversary service in recognition of the primary school being a founding member of the Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust.
From September 1, the trust will bring together Westgate Primary School, Clapham Terrace Primary School and Nursery and Evergreen School with the support of the Warwick Schools Foundation.
The new trust is separate from the Warwick Schools Foundation and funding for it has come from the central Government.
Matthew Watson, added: "We are looking forward to a very bright future as founding members of the Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust from September 1 and to many, many more successful years of school life at Westgate."