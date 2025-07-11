£2.8 million lottery funding will help to repair and refurbish historic Warwick buildings

‘St Michael's Chapel (foreground) and Master'ss House (background). Picture supplied.

A grant of almost £3 million has been given to a building preservation charity to pay for the repair and refurbishment of two historic buildings in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £2,825,000 the funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will help West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, which is part of the West Midlands Heritage Trust group, implement plans to repair and refurbish the Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford, Warwick, both Grade II* listed historic buildings that date from the 15th century.

West Midlands Heritage is working in partnership with Warwick District Council (WDC) to restore and convert these empty listed buildings for use as affordable rent houses with the aim of transforming a site that has been derelict for over 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below ground remains of earlier buildings are a Scheduled Ancient Monument as they date back to the 13th century and early use of the site as a leper hospital.

Representatives of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, West Midlands Heritage, Warwick District Council, and project architects. Picture supplied.

A Heritage Community Assistant role is to be created and opportunities to learn about heritage craft skills are planned, alongside a series of community events and activities which will help to unlock the history of the site and surrounding land.

Volunteers, local groups and schools will be able to take part in the project through events and training opportunities, allowing even more people to enjoy and play a part in Warwick’s heritage.

To find out more about the project visit the website https://tinyurl.com/y728vkfv

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the award Corinne Brazier, chair of West Midlands Heritage, said: “We have reached the very important delivery stage in our project at St Michael’s Place after much hard work from our dedicated team and incredible support from the local community.

"We’re delighted that we’ve received this support from National Lottery 2 players and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added to the funding we have previously received from WDC, Historic England, and The Architectural Heritage Fund.

"We’re now able to ensure that St Michael’s Place will have a very homely future.”

WDC’s portfolio holder for housing Councillor Helen Adkins added: “I’m delighted that with the support of West Midlands Heritage, Historic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England, The Architectural Heritage Fund, and the National Lottery players we will be able to preserve the legacy of the site and rescue these long neglected historic buildings, offering them a sustainable future.”