Photographers challenged to capture the wonders of Warwickshire waterways

Warwickshire County Council has launched a competition in which people of all ages can submit photos which showcase nature and wildlife around the area’s canals and rivers

By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:08 BST

Photographers are being challenged to capture the wonders of the waterways around Warwickshire in a competition launched today (Monday March 27).

Warwickshire County Council is asking people of all ages to submit photos which showcase nature and wildlife around the area’s canals and rivers.

There are two age groups – over-16s and under-15s.

The winners from each will receive a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust.

The winning images will also be featured on the council's website and social media channels, providing participants with the perfect platform to share their passion with a wider audience.

The competition is part of the Warwickshire Waterways Strategy 2021 - 2026, which aims to promote and protect the county's waterways as valuable community assets that can be used and enjoyed by all.

For full details visit https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/waterways-photography-competition

