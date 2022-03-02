Photos: Pancake Day races return to Warwick

One of the members of the team from The Globe during the Pancake Day races

The traditional Pancake Day races returned to Warwick in full force this week.

On Tuesday (March 1), crowds gathered in the Market Place to see adults and children taking part in the annual pancake races, which are organised by the Warwick Rotary Club.

The teams were cheered on by more than 100 children as well as parents and passers-by.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and Warwick Rotary Club President Paul Jaspal at the Pancake Day races

Organisers said they were delighted that after a break of a couple of years due to Covid, the tradition was kept alive.

First to race were Warwick Racecourse against Happy Puccia, then Warwick Castle ran against The Globe.

In the final The Globe were just able to beat newcomers from Happy Puccia and won the day. They were awarded bottles of Bucks Fizz by Rotary President Paul Jaspal and Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington.

Staff from the Globe Hotel circulated with a tray of small pancakes to the crowd - by then the square was filled with children from six local primary schools.

Members of the Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary Club with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington

Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington then set off the first of 24 teams from the schools who ran up and down the square flipping pancakes.

Children from Year 2 at Newburgh won two of the heats and went on to win the match.

Year 6 races were also dominated by Newburgh but in the end Coten End Ambassadors beat them in the final.

The Mayor then challenged the Rotary President, Paul Jaspal, and the Warwick Lions President, Peter Amis, to a race - which the Mayor won.

The Year 2 Pancake Day race winners from Newburgh Primary School with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and Warwick Rotary Club President Paul Jaspal. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

Warwick Mayor Richard Edgington, accompanied by Rotary President Paul Jaspal presented prizes to the winning teams which were donated by Tesco and included pancake ingredients and an Easter egg.

Rotary President Paul Jaspal said: “We were delighted that the day turned out so well, it was really buzzing with so much energy from all the children.

"This is one of the events we arrange for the local community, and we are delighted that local businesses have joined in this year."

The Year 6 Pancake Day race winner - the Coten End Ambassadors from Coten End Primary School. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

Winners of the adult Pancake Day race - the team from The Globe. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

The Pancake Day race between the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, Warwick Lions President Peter Amis and Warwick Rotary President Paul Jaspa

The Year 6 Pancake Day race winner - the Coten End Ambassadors from Coten End Primary School

The Year 2 Pancake Day race winners from Newburgh Primary School with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and Warwick Rotary Club President Paul Jaspal

The team from Warwick Castle who took part in the first round of the adult Pancake Day Races against the team from The Globe

The team from Warwick Racecourse who went against the team from Happy Puccia in the adult Pancake Day races

The Happy Puccia team who made it into the final race against the Globe team in the Pancake Day races

The team from The Globe who won the adult Pancake Day races

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and Warwick Rotary Club President Paul Jaspal setting off the Pancake Day racers

One of the Warwick Racecourse team members during the Pancake Day races